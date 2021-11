Happy Birthday, Sean Combs!

Sean John Combs turns 51 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the hip-hop mogul.

1.

Combs has gone by stage names Puff Daddy, P.

Diddy and Diddy.

2.

He was given the nickname “Puff” because he would “huff and puff” as a child.

3.

He has opened for NSYNC.

4.

Combs founded Daddy’s House Social Programs. 5.

He has his own day, ”Diddy Day.”.

