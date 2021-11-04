UK Conditionally Authorizes First Pill Used to Treat Covid-19

The first pill designed to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in adults who had at least one risk factor for getting severely sick from the virus was authorized conditionally in the UK.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
The first pill designed to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in adults who had at least one risk factor for getting severely sick from the virus was authorized conditionally in the UK.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
The oral pill, known as molnupiravir, is the first to have successfully treated COVID-19. However, it is not clear when it will be..