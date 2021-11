Morning Buzz: November 4, 2021

*MORNING BUZZ TIME...IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL...CENTRALMICHIGAN UNIVERSITY WILL BEBRINGING HOME THE VICTORY CANNONTROPHY.C-M-U BEAT WESTERN MICHIGANUNIVERSITY LAST NIGHT IN ANOTHERBIG RIVALRY GAME.THE BRONCOS DOMINATED THE FIRST18-MINUTES OF THE GAME... BUTTHE CHIPPEWAS CAME OUTVICTORIOUS IN THE END WITH AFINAL SCORE OF 42-TO-30.THIS WILL BE THE FIRST TIMEC-M-U IS TAKING THE VICTORYCANNON TROPHY SINCE 20-17.YOUR BELL RINGING SKILLS ARENEEDED.THE SALVATION ARMY OF KENTCOUNTY NEEDS YOU TO HELP SPREADHOLIDAY CHEER TO OTHERS THISSEASON.THEY’RE IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERSTO BE BELL RINGERS FOR ITSANNUAL RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN.THERE WILL BE MORE THAN 50 SITESIN ALL CORNERS OF KENT COUNTYTHAT NEED TO BE FILLED WITH BELLRINGERTOS HELP COLLECTDONATIONS FOR THE SALVATIONARMY’S ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS.RINGERS WILL SIGUPN FOR TWOHOUR SHIFTS... AND THERE’NOSLIMIT TO HOW MANY YOU CAN SIGNUP FOR.YOU CAN SIGN UP AT REGISTER TORING DOT COM.THE FIRST DAY OF THE RED KETTCAMPAIGN STARTS NOVEMBER 12TH.GILMORE CAR MUSEUM IS GETTINGINTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT!

FOR THEFIRST TIME EVER, SEE THE CAMPUSCOVERED IN BEAUTIFUL LIGHTDISPLAYS FOR THE WINTERWONDERNDLA DRIVE-THRU.GUESTS WILL BE ABLE TO DVERITHROUGH A DECORATED ROUTE FILLEDWITH BEAUTIFUL COLORS, LIGS,HTMUSIC, DECORATIONS, AND SO MUCHMORE!WHILE YOU’RE THERE, YOU CANVISIT SANTA!

PLUS... THE INSIDEOF THE MUSEUM WILL HAVE THEFESTIVAL OF TREES ALONGDESITHEIR COLLECTION OF CLASSICCARS.

AND WHILE YOU’RE THERE, ..TAKE A RIDE IN A VINTAGE CAR...FEED VIRTUAL REINDEER, AND MORE.THE DISPLAY WILL BE UP NOVEMBER24TH THRU JANUARY 9TH.TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT THEDOOR... OR ONLINE AT GILMORE CAMUSEUM DOT O.RGMOVE OVER PUMPKIN SPICE....THETASTE OF CHRISTMAS IS MOVING .INIT’S BEGINNING TO TASTE AOT LLIKE CHRISTMAS AT I- HOP...THANKS TO THE CHAIN’S LATESTHOLIDAY INIRSPED MENU ITEMS.JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIYDASEASON... I- HOP HAS ADDED SOMENEW OPTIONS SURE TO BRIGHTEN UPYOUR WINTER DAYS.THE ADDITIONS INCLUDE TEEHRFLAVORFUL PANCAKE STACKS...WINTER WONDERLAND, PUMINPKSPICE, AND CRANBERRY VANILLA.THEY’RE ALSO ADDING A FZERONHOT CHOCOTELA MILKSHAKE, CALIROASTED TURKEY MELT, WINTERWONDERLAND COMBO FOR KIDS, ANDHOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS FAMYFEA.STMACY’S IS EXTENDING ITS BLACKFRIDAY DEALS ALL MONTH LONG...STARTING NOW.NO ND EETO RUN OUT TO THE STOREEARLY BLACK FRIDAY MORNGNI...YOU CAN START YOUR HOLIDAYSHOPPING NOW THANKS TO MACY’SBLACK FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK.NOW THROUGH NOVEMBER 27THSHOPPERS CAN ENJOY SPECIAL DESALIN ANY PRICE RANGE.MARK DOWNS INCLUDE KITCHENWARE,CLOTHI, NGACCESSORS,IEFURNITURE, MAKEUP AND MORE.NEW SPECIALS ARE LISTED EACHEKWE.AND SHOPPERS CAN SNATCH THEM UPIN- STORE, ONLINE, OR TH