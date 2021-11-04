This Day in History: Barack Obama Elected as America’s First Black President

This Day in History: , Barack Obama Elected, as America’s First Black President.

November 4, 2008.

The 47-year-old Illinois Senator defeated 72-year-old Arizona Senator John McCain to become the 44th President of the United States.

Born in Hawaii to an interracial couple, Obama graduated from Harvard Law School.

.

He taught law at the University of Chicago, before being elected to the Illinois State Senate in 1996.

After gaining national notoriety delivering the keynote speech at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, Obama was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Less than three years later, he announced his candidacy for president and clinched the nomination from NY Senator and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

His grassroots campaign utilized the internet with a unique message of hope, inspiring donations in excess of $500 million.

143 years after the end of the U.S. Civil War, almost 70 million Americans voted for Obama.

He secured 365 electoral votes.

If there is anyone out there who still doubts that America is a place where all things are possible ... tonight, because of what we did on this date in this election at this defining moment, change has come to America, President Barack Obama, Nov.

4, 2008