US surpasses 750,000 COVID-19 deaths, Johns Hopkins says

In another bleak reminder of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the U.S., Johns Hopkins reported Wednesday that the country had surpassed three-quarters of a million deaths from the virus since early 2020.
In another bleak reminder of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the U.S., Johns Hopkins reported Wednesday that the country had surpassed three-quarters of a million deaths from the virus since early 2020.
THE COUNTY ALSO REPORTED 55 NEWCASES PUSHING THE COVID CASECOUNT OVER 67-THOUSAND.{***WIPE***{***VO**}HERE’S ANOTHER TRAGIC PANDEMICMILESTONE.
THE U-S DEATHOL TLSURPASSED 750 THOUSAND,ACCORDING TO JOHNS HOPNSKIUNIVERSITY.THAT AMOUNTS TA O DAILY AVERAGEOF ABOUT 12 HUNDRED LIVES LOSTSINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC.THE COUNTRY REPORTED 85 HUNDREDDEATHS JUST IN THE PAST WEEK -WHICH IS ACTUALLY FAR BE
For COVID’s second holiday go-around there is cautious optimism. But the weather is changing and as it gets cooler people will..
The number of people who have died from Covid-19 around the world has surpassed five million, at 4:50 a.m. ET on Monday, according..