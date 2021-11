COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children added to state system

FOR KIDS.AS OF TODAY, PARENTS CAN MAKEAPPOINTMENTS TO GET THEIR KIDSVACCINATED.JUST LIKE VACCINATIONS FORADULTS, THE PROCESS IS SIMPLEAND EASY.FOR PARENTS WHO WANT TOVACCINATE THEIR KIDS THROUGHTHEIR PEDIATRIANCI OR CHIMERICCARE PROVIDER, WE ENCOURAGE YOUTO REACH OUT TO YOUR HEALTH CAREPROVIDER DIRECTLY.PARENTS CAN USE OUR WEBSITE TOBOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR THEIRCHILDREN AT A PHARMACY OR LOCALVACCINE CLINIC AND SOMEAPPOINTMENTS AT PEDIATRI