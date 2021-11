Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods Take GQ's Couples Quiz

It's The Couples Quiz!

In this episode, we take a look at Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordyn Woods relationship.

They ask each other all sorts of questions (and hopefully know the answers).

Can Karl name the iconic TV shows did Jordyn's dad worked on?

Where is her dream vacation spot?

What is Karl's favorite meal that Jordyn cooks for him?

Does Jordyn know his biggest basketball inspiration?

What would he be doing if he didn't play in the NBA?