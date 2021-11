6 Ways To Make Scrambled Eggs: Tested & Explained

Chef Harold Villarosa tests 6 different ways to make scrambled eggs, breaking down all of the variables in play when preparing this seemingly straightforward breakfast staple.

Does adding milk make for creamier scrambled eggs or just diluted ones?

Should you add salt to the uncooked eggs or only once their in the pan?

Unkle Harold tries each method out, explaining each step along the way to choosing his all-around favorite.