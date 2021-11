Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams holds a press conference following the trade of Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday the team traded their former captain to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sabres acquired forwards Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, a top-10 protected 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick from Vegas in exchange for Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick.