Jay-Z’s Instagram Account Deleted Not Long After Launching | Billboard News

And just like that, Jay-Z has deactivated his Instagram account.
Hov’s latest dalliance with Insta was brief, and built around promoting his latest project, the Netflix film ‘The Harder They Fall.’
And just like that, Jay-Z has deactivated his Instagram account.
Hov’s latest dalliance with Insta was brief, and built around promoting his latest project, the Netflix film ‘The Harder They Fall.’
Jay-Z, the billionaire hip-hop superstar, Hall of Famer, entrepreneur and father, is now the proud owner of an Instagram account...