Canelo Alvarez Squares Off Against Caleb Plant Saturday in Las Vegas

SI Senior Writer Chris Mannix joins Robin Lundberg to break down Saturday night's title fight between P4P No.1 Canelo Alvarez and challenger Caleb Plant.
SI Senior Writer Chris Mannix joins Robin Lundberg to break down Saturday night's title fight between P4P No.1 Canelo Alvarez and challenger Caleb Plant.
Canelo Alvarez faces Caleb Plant as he aims to be crowned undisputed super-middleweight champion this weekend and he delivered a..
The Mexican fighter is currently preparing for his unification bout with unbeaten super-middleweight Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand..