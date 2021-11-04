Joe Exotic of 'Tiger King' Says He Has Aggressive Form of Prostate Cancer

Joe Exotic revealed his diagnosis via a letter he wrote from prison.

The reality television star was convicted of a murder-for-hire scheme... ... that involved animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who also starred in the runaway Netflix hit.

Joe Exotic's given name is Joseph Maldonado.

His letter was made available to the press by his attorney.

It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Joseph Maldonado, aka 'Joe Exotic,' via CNN.

I am still waiting on the results from other test as well, Joseph Maldonado, aka 'Joe Exotic,' via CNN.

Right now, I don't want anyone's pity, Joseph Maldonado, aka 'Joe Exotic,' via CNN.

Maldonado's attorney stated that his diagnosis was the result of other medical procedures he had been undergoing.

The PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer.

It was high.

He finally obtained biopsies.

, John M.

Phillips, attorney for 'Joe Exotic,' via CNN.

They revealed cancer.

Medical care is different in a prison environment and fewer options are available, John M.

Phillips, attorney for 'Joe Exotic,' via CNN.

'Tiger King' became one of the most talked about series during the early months of the pandemic.

The longtime feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin was the featured storyline of the show.

Maldonado's prison sentence was vacated by the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals over the summer.

As a result, the reality television star is due to be resentenced soon.

