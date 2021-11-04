Thursday 11/4 Insider Buying Report: EFSC, RILY

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Enterprise Financial Services's Director, John S.

Eulich, made a $364,425 buy of EFSC, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $48.59 a piece.

Enterprise Financial Services is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Eulich bought EFSC at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $984,150 at an average of $43.74 per share.

And on Wednesday, President Kenneth M.

Young bought $78,313 worth of B.

Riley Financial, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $78.31 each.

Before this latest buy, Young purchased RILY on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $152,875 at an average of $54.60 per share.

B.

Riley Financial is trading off about 1.6% on the day Thursday.