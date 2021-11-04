Supreme Court hearing first major gun control case in decade

U.S. Supreme Court justices are hearing arguments in the first major gun control case they've listened to in more than a decade.
U.S. Supreme Court justices are hearing arguments in the first major gun control case they've listened to in more than a decade.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Supreme Court is ruling Friday in a $50 billion legal battle between Russia and former..
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York..