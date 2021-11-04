Taco time! AZ Foodie takes you inside Naughty Tacos

For more information, check out arizonafoodiemag.com.

Already know tacos are myodfos to eat well Az Foodshe's gonna take us to a tdefinitely gonna want to tysgu?

Diana Ak Arizona FooFridays today we are downbut it's always Taco time.right.

I'm down here withfood truck.

They've got alon Tiktok and they alwaysto get to their food.

Whatof the food, the crispnessa I mean, it's very uniqueup for it.

Yes.

And everybI mean, who doesn't?

And ythe atmosphere.

Right, Davreally wants to be part ofelectrifying atmosphere rethe atmosphere.

Um, everyobe part of the excitementhave you guys been aroundJust 66 months.

And you guinto making tacos, correctprofessional DJ.

I used tomaking tacos and it blew uI think like once you do wto do when you get into somost definitely.

That's awto try the food.

I haven'tgo inside the truck and tadelicious.

Let g'so, Goodyeah.

All right.

So, they'incredible food for us.

ItWhy don't you tell us a lithese tacos for those at hknow what they are.

Yes, Mwe use it as a consumer focuhomes with mozzarella ca ramen, which also comesflavors that it has is delNow, it comes with a casseThese ones right here is gvideo tacos with a toastedthe cheese right before weit versus our original topyou put the tortillas downand then you put the meatof the meat melts.

The chetoasted before it goes onmade uh from chicken.

So tif they want to come try ythe best way to find us onTacos tick tock at night,and facebook will always kwhen and where you can fintravel all around.

I meandown when we say all arouneverywhere.

And the goal istate.

So when we went toSo we're definitely wantinthe whole space so everybofood.

Of course.

Well, I lare doing.

I definitely lotakes like an item and jushead down, check these guyinstagram, follow them andtacos.

You can always findat a Z.

Foodie and until nfor eating with me.

Yeah.sure you check out more fr