Jury unable to reach a verdict in 3 of 4 charges in murder trial of Steven Pankey
Jury unable to reach a verdict in 3 of 4 charges in murder trial of Steven Pankey

The jury in the trial for Steven Pankey, the man accused of killing 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Weld County in December 1984, was unable to reach a verdict in three of the four counts against him.