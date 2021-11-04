Coinbase Tests Subscription Service That Includes No-Fee Trading

The Block reports America's largest crypto exchange is trying out a subscription service called Coinbase One.

Customers will reportedly no longer have to pay commission fees, but they will still be charged spread fees.

The subscription will be offered to a limited number of users at first.

It is not yet known how much it will cost.

We’re always looking to learn more about how we can best serve our customers in different ways.

Right now, we are still in early stages, so everything about the future product experience will be shaped by the feedback we receive from our users, Coinbase spokesperson, via The Block.

The Block also reports that additional subscription features could include priority phone support and specialized account protection.

According to 'Bloomberg,' the new subscription service could be Coinbase's attempt to compete with Robinhood, .

Which doesn't charge trading fees and offers its Robinhood Gold subscription service