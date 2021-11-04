Palm Beach County pediatrician seeing 'great demand' for COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

A Palm Beach County pediatrician said there's been "great demand" in his office for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and he's urging parents to get their kids inoculated.
A Palm Beach County pediatrician said there's been "great demand" in his office for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and he's urging parents to get their kids inoculated.
The School District of Palm Beach County in partnership with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Wednesday the..
Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday will provide new information about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.