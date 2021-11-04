Palm Beach County pediatrician seeing 'great demand' for COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11
Palm Beach County pediatrician seeing 'great demand' for COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

A Palm Beach County pediatrician said there's been "great demand" in his office for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and he's urging parents to get their kids inoculated.