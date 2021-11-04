Unemployment Claims Hit Pandemic Low

Unemployment Claims , Hit Pandemic Low.

ABC News reports the amount of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dwindled to an all-pandemic low last week.

Jobless claims fell by 14,000, leaving the total tally of Americans who had applied for benefits hovering around 269,000.

.

Economists continue to say the labor market is on the rebound.

[Unemployment] claims are headed in the right direction, showing the labor market recovery continues, albeit slowly.

, Economists With Contingent Macro Research, via ABC News.

In March and April 2020, amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, employers eliminated more than 22 million jobs.

2.1 million Americans were collecting unemployment insurance as of Oct 23.

Economists say that consumers have resumed their pre-pandemic spending habits.

Consumer demand is now putting a strain on the labor forces of many large corporations.

Consumer demand is now putting a strain on the labor forces of many large corporations.

Companies complain they are having trouble finding more employees.

10.4 million new jobs were posted in August.

.

It is estimated that 400,000 new workers were added in October.

Some corporations have now resorted to raising wages and offering signing bonuses to fill these positions