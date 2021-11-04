Unemployment Claims , Hit Pandemic Low.
ABC News reports the amount of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dwindled to an all-pandemic low last week.
Jobless claims fell by 14,000, leaving the total tally of Americans who had applied for benefits hovering around 269,000.
Economists continue to say the labor market is on the rebound.
[Unemployment] claims are headed in the right direction, showing the labor market recovery continues, albeit slowly.
, Economists With Contingent Macro Research, via ABC News.
In March and April 2020, amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, employers eliminated more than 22 million jobs.
2.1 million Americans were collecting unemployment insurance as of Oct 23.
Economists say that consumers have resumed their pre-pandemic spending habits.
Consumer demand is now putting a strain on the labor forces of many large corporations.
Companies complain they are having trouble finding more employees.
10.4 million new jobs were posted in August.
It is estimated that 400,000 new workers were added in October.
Some corporations have now resorted to raising wages and offering signing bonuses to fill these positions