Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Betting Preview

Canelo Alvarez is SI's pound-for-pound number one fighter in the world.
He will defend his titles against Caleb Plant on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Boxing analyst Casey Olson joins Ashley Nicole Moss to break down wagering angles in this bout.
Canelo Alvarez is SI's pound-for-pound number one fighter in the world.
He will defend his titles against Caleb Plant on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Boxing analyst Casey Olson joins Ashley Nicole Moss to break down wagering angles in this bout.
Canelo Alvarez faces Caleb Plant as he aims to be crowned undisputed super-middleweight champion this weekend and he delivered a..
The Mexican fighter is currently preparing for his unification bout with unbeaten super-middleweight Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand..