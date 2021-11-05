Jury unable to reach a verdict in 3 of 4 charges in murder trial of Steven Pankey

The jury in the trial for Steven Pankey, the man accused of killing 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Weld County in December 1984, was unable to reach a verdict in three of the four counts against him.
