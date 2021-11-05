Kellogg's Strike - Week Four

P-M.DR FOX17 NEWS.NEGOTIATIONS HAVE STALLEDBETWEEN THE KELLOG COMPANY ANDUNION LEADERSAS AN ONGOING STRIKE ENTERITSFIFTH WEEK.FOX 17’S LAUREN KUMMER HESARFROM WORKERS ON THE LINE INBATTLE CREEK -- AS THEY CONTINUETO FIGHT FOR A FAIR CONT.RALauren StandUp: KELLOGG’S UNNIOWORKERS HAVE NOW BEEN OUT HERE31 DAYS WITH NO END IN SIGHABOUT 3-HUNDRED-25 WORKERS TOTALHERE IN BATTLE CREEK━ ALONGWITH OTHERS FROM THE PLANTS INNEBRASKA, PENNSYLVANIA ANDTEESNNSEE.Mike CramutoloMachine Operator & Part TimeCrew Leader, Kellogg CompanyWe’re just out here trying toget as much attention out hereas we can.

2sMIKERA CMUTOLO HAS WORKED ATKELLOGG’S COMPANY FOR TEN YEARSCramutolo - I love this job.

Ihave actually got to know thepeople here on strike more, andI’m actually feeling a lotcloser to them than I have whenI was inside.

11sALL MEMBERS OF THE BAKERY,CONFECTIONARY, TOBACCO WORKERSAND GRAIN MILLERS UNIONR OB-C-T-G-M LOCAL 3-GFIGHTING TOBLOCK A SYSTEM THATOULD WPREVENT SOME EMPLOYEES FROMRECEIVING FULL BENEFITS ANDEARNING A PENSION.AS THEY GO INTO WEEK FIVE━IT’S GETTING MORE REAL.Mike - It’s a financialhardship, but my family has beenpreparing for this.

3sIT’S A STRIKE WORKERS SAY HASBEEN A LONG TIME COMING//NATS//EARLIER THIS WEEK //NATS//COMING//NATS//EARLIER THIS WEEK━ UNIONLEADERS SAT DOWN WITH KELLOGG’SFOR THE SECOND TIME TO NEGOTIATETHEIR CONTRACT.KELLOGG’S OFFERING THEIRTE Q"LAST BEST FINAL OFFER":SOME HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:CONTINUING THE CURRENT PATHWAYFOR TRANSITIONAL EMPLOYEESINCREASING WAGES FOR ALLINCREASING THE PENSNIOMULTIPLIERENHANCED BENEFITS FOR ALLEMPLOYEES.KELLOGG COMPANY RELEASINAGSTATEMENT FOLLOWING THE LAST DAYOF NEGOTIATIONS SAYING IN PARTQUOTE:"This is our "Last Best FinalOffer" to the union.

We askedthe union to allow our employeesto vote the offer.

The unionimmediately rejected the offerand told us they would not putit before employees for a vote.The company remains ready andwilling to consider anyrealistic offers from theunion."WI NTHO AGREEMENT THOUGH━ UNIONWORKERS ARE STARTING TO SEE THEEFFECTS.MIKE SAYING HE HASN’T RECEIVED AYCPAHECK IN SIX WEEKS DUE TOCOVID BEFORE THE STRIKEThere has been an impact, but Ihave actually gotten a lot moretime with them, so it has beeannice balance.s 6Lauren Tag: THE OFFER PRESENTEDTO THE UNION EXPIRES AT MIDGHNION NOVEMBER 11TH.UNION MEMBERS TELL ME THEY’LLCONTINUE TO STRIKE AS LONG ASTHEY NEED TO.REPORTING IN BATTLE CR