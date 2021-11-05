A feast that's good for you and Mother Earth - Terra Madre Review

Terra Madre is Singapore's largest organic and natural food retail store located in Dempsey Hill.

The local brand aims to provide high-quailty, affordable and accessible natural and organic products in Singapore. The Dempsey Hill Outlet is the first step in their expansion plan to get the city to eat better and sustainably.

The restaurant features an Australian inspired menu which also includes vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Guests can also find the same products that the restaurant uses, such as the organic tahini and tri-coloured quinoa, in their retail space just next door. The Yummy!

