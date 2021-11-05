Here's how Bollywood celebrities celebrated Diwali

Diwali is the festival of lighting diyas, making beautiful rangolis and enjoying tempting sweets.

It is a time when people spruce up their houses, decorate them with flowers and lights and organise get-togethers with family and friends.

The festival is not only special for us but the entertainment industry too.

This festival of light brings the entire dazzling B-town together on the floor.

This year several B-town celebs came together to celebrate the festival.

#MalaikaArora #ArjunKapoor #Diwaliparty #arbazkhan