Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas perform Lakshmi Puja at their home in LA

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer husband Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali at their home in Los Angeles this year.

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a series of pictures performing Lakshmi puja with Nick at their home.

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen dressed in yellow saree while Nick wore an embroidered white kurta for the Puja.

