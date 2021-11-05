Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel ‘Whipped’ in public | Oneindia News

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was "whipped" in public today, as a crowd watched and took videos.

Whipping happened to be part of ‘Govardhan Puja’.

