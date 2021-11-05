Scientists May Have Figured Out Why Some Sharks Attack Humans

Research conducted by Australia's Macquarie University found that many shark attacks could be a case of mistaken identity.

The study shows that humans in proximity to the ocean's surface may look like a sea lion or a seal to a shark.

In particular, a human swimming and paddling on a surfboard bears a striking resemblance to a shark's usual prey.

We found that surfers, swimmers and pinnipeds (seals and sea lions) on the surface of the ocean will look the same to a white shark looking up from below, because these sharks can’t see fine details or colors, Laura Ryan, researcher at Macquarie University, via Yahoo News.

White, bull and tiger sharks account for the most attacks on humans by a considerable margin.

The study says that shark attacks have risen in the last 20 years, and surfers may be especially at risk due to the time they spend in deeper waters.

Fear of shark attacks has led to preventative measures like shark nets, which disrupt natural marine life.

The chances of being attacked by a shark are still very low.

Understanding why shark bites occur can help us find ways to prevent them, while keeping both humans and sharks safer.

