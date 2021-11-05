A study found that Gen Z isn't fond of brussels sprouts — is that actually true?

Gen Z doesn't like Brussels sprouts — at least according to a study in the U.K.Tesco, a convenience store chain, released its annual 2021 Christmas report which surveyed 2,000 U.K. adults.The study shared a few statistics on what people planned to eat over the holidays, Brussels sprouts sowed the greatest generational divide.Ironically, the veggie saw a resurgence of popularity with consumption increasing 22% since last year and 61% of the U.K. opting for the sprouts this season.But when the percentage is broken down by age: Only 26% of 18 to 24-year-olds appear to be pro-Brussels sprouts.While Gen Z may not be championingBrussels sprouts, the veggie does seem quite popular on TikTok.The hashtag #brusselssprouts has 7.9 million views while #brusselsprouts has 56.8 million views."Brussels sprouts are so underrated," a user commented