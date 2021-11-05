Hairdresser reveals we've been washing our hair all wrong

A hairdresser says we've been washing our hair totally wrong this whole time.Kami Kirschbaum is a 22-year-old beauty influencer and hairdresser, .she posted a 17-second TikTok video in her shower to give professional advice on how to shampoo your hair correctly.she posted a 17-second TikTok video in her shower to give professional advice on how to shampoo your hair correctly.Apparently, the average joe isn't doing nearly enough to properly cleanse their hair."Do not wash your hair like this!

Just rubbing shampoo in and hoping for the best will leave your hair super dirty," Kirschbaum said.She showed herself massaging the shampoo onto the top of her head using her palms. This was the big no-no."Use your fingertips to scrub that scalp," she advised.

"I always wash two to three times until I feel everything's squeaky clean."You have to get underneath!

This is the most forgotten part" .Kirschbaum lifted her hair and used her fingertips to work in the shampoo.The video received 1.4 million views on TikTok.

Many admitted they had no idea they were using an incorrect washing method."I wash the first way, oops!

Changing immediately!" one user wrote