Timelapse shows mixed breed puppy grow into its 'floppy ears'

A dog owner's timelapse of his German shepherd mix's ears is going viral.TikToker Jaymee Robinsoda has had Nova, a German shepherd-border collie mix, since the canine was a puppy.The gray and white pup was born with small, floppy ears that went through a total transformation as Nova got older.Robinsoda documented the dog's ears develop from a standard border collie's ears...into the large, pointed variety that is signature to the German shepherd breed.Eventually, her ears became wider and began to stand up straight, making it clear that the dog was, in fact, a half German shepherd mix.People were enamored with the dog's unique appearance