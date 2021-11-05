Veteran entertainer Lionel Blair dies aged 92

Showbusiness veteran Lionel Blair has died aged 92.

Across a seven-decade career, he worked on the small screen and stage as an actor, tap dancer, presenter and choreographer.

He was best known for being a team captain on Give Us A Clue, the ITV game show.

In recent years, he also appeared on reality TV shows such ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and the 'Real Marigold Hotel', travelling around India with other older celebrities.

The performer was born Henry Lionel Ogus in Canada in 1928 before moving to Britain at the age of two.

Blair married his wife Susan in 1967 and the couple share three children.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn