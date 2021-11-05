Adding These Foods to Your Diet May Help You Live Longer

There are many factors that contribute to your health, but your diet may be the most important.

Here is a list of some of the most nutrient-packed foods that may add years to your life and protect your health.

1.

Legumes, Beans, lentils, peanuts and peas are all excellent sources of fiber.

They also keep your gut healthy.

Experts suggest five servings of legumes in your weekly diet.

2.

Eggs, Eggs are quite high in fat, but research shows they don't have as much of an impact on one's overall blood cholesterol.

.

Studies suggest that those who consume a lot of eggs are less likely to have a stroke.

3.

Leafy Greens, Leafy greens such as spinach and kale are loaded with folate, which helps cells grow and red blood cells form.

Leafy greens also help to support your vision, bones and skin.

4.

Cruciferous Veggies, These help to naturally support the body's detoxification process.

Veggies such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower are all helpful in maintaining a healthy gut.

5.

Coffee, Research indicates that moderate coffee consumption may be related to decreased risks of cancer, dementia and diabetes