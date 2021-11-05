2 Iowa high schoolers charged with killing teacher

The 16-year-old boys are being charged as adults in the killing of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, 66.
Her body was found under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and railroad ties, according to a criminal complaint.
The students went to Fairfield High School, where the teacher had worked for nine years.
