Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Pill Reduces the Risk of Being Hospitalized or Dying by 89%

On Nov.

5, Pfizer released study results indicating that its new pills can offer protection if taken within three days of developing symptoms. Over 1,200 COVID-19 patients who were at a high risk of severe illness were examined.

Some of the patients were given Pfizer's pills, and others were given placebos.

10 people who received placebos died, but everyone who took Pfizer's pills lived.

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, the data suggests that the pills could "eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations.".

It is important to note that the study's results have yet to be peer-reviewed, though they are promising.

Infectious disease experts maintain that vaccines are still the most effective way to lower your chances of being hospitalized with COVID-19.

These pills would only act as a second line of defense or help those in places where vaccines aren't readily available.

Dr. Carlos Del Rio, the executive associate dean and a global health expert at the Emory School of Medicine, .

Says Pfizer's pills "would be a good drug for patient[s] with COVID and high risk of progression, vaccinated or not, although the vaccinated were not included in this study.".

Merck has also developed a COVID-19 pill treatment and has already applied for FDA authorization