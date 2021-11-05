See Harry Styles help fan come out during concert

The British pop star helped fan McKinley McConnell come out to her mom during his concert in Milwaukee after he saw her holding a sign saying “My mom is in section 201.
Help me come out.”
Young fan McKinley McConnell was in the crowd at Harry's gig at the Fiserv Forum holding a small sign with a message to Harry.