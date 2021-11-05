SB19, The Boyz, Jungkook & BTS Take Over Hot Trending Songs Chart, Powered by Twitter | Billboard News

As we continue watching the brand new Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, here are the latest additions featuring SB19’s “Bazinga,” The Boyz’s “Maverick,” BTS and more.
As we continue watching the brand new Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, here are the latest additions featuring SB19’s “Bazinga,” The Boyz’s “Maverick,” BTS and more.
Adele releases her first album in six years, ’30,’ which is already making moves on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart,..
The latest results for Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart, powered by Twitter, are in and BTS continues to dominate. Their..