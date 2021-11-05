The Hurry-Up: Where does the Aaron Rodgers Situation Leave the Green Bay Packers?

SI's Albert Breer is joined by former NFL executive Joe Banner to discuss the Aaron Rodgers situation and the potential benefits of Jordan Love seeing the field on Sunday.
SI's Albert Breer is joined by former NFL executive Joe Banner to discuss the Aaron Rodgers situation and the potential benefits of Jordan Love seeing the field on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback is in hot water after it came out that he lied about getting the coronavirus vaccine and instead..
The "NFL on FOX" crew break down Aaron's Rodgers' COVID-19 situation. Afterwards, the crew discusses whether or not Jordan Love can..