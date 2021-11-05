Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo To Star in ‘Wicked’ Movie

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo , To Star in ‘Wicked’ Movie.

Universal is adapting the Tony Award-winning musical for the big screen.

Grande, 28, took to Instagram on Nov.

4 to announce her casting.

A carousel of images revealed the news while her post's caption simply read, "Thank goodness.".

One of the pictures shows Grande, Erivo and director Jon M.

Chu on a video call.

Another snap highlights a bouquet of flowers sent by Erivo with a note that read, .

"'Pink goes good with green.'

Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you.".

Erivo also shared an Instagram carousel featuring an image showcasing flowers from Grande with a note that read.

"Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it.

I cannot wait to hug you.

See you in Oz.".

Grande will be playing Glinda, and Erivo will portray Elphaba.

