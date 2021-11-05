Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo , To Star in ‘Wicked’ Movie.
Universal is adapting the Tony Award-winning musical for the big screen.
Grande, 28, took to Instagram on Nov.
4 to announce her casting.
A carousel of images revealed the news while her post's caption simply read, "Thank goodness.".
One of the pictures shows Grande, Erivo and director Jon M.
Chu on a video call.
Another snap highlights a bouquet of flowers sent by Erivo with a note that read, .
"'Pink goes good with green.'
Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you.".
Erivo also shared an Instagram carousel featuring an image showcasing flowers from Grande with a note that read.
"Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it.
I cannot wait to hug you.
See you in Oz.".
Grande will be playing Glinda, and Erivo will portray Elphaba.
