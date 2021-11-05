Fantastic Friday forecast - even warmer Saturday and Sunday!

The forecast today looks AMAZING with highs in the 70s across the plains and beautiful sunny skies!
The winds will be light today, so fire danger will remain low, despite how much drought has spread throughout the state.
The forecast today looks AMAZING with highs in the 70s across the plains and beautiful sunny skies!
The winds will be light today, so fire danger will remain low, despite how much drought has spread throughout the state.
Wake up with ABC15 Mornings for a check of your most accurate forecast.