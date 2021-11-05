First Stream: Mariah Carey’s New Holiday Ballad, Silk Sonic, Post Malone With The Weeknd & More New Releases | Billboard News
Mariah Carey gifts fans with a new holiday tune, Silk Sonic delivers their third single, Post Malone and The Weeknd team up and Summer Walker is back with her second album.

Billboard presents First Stream, featuring the hottest drops of the week.