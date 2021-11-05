TikToker baffles viewers with story about how he ‘accidentally’ got a job at NASA

The wild story, which has drawn more than 9 million views on TikTok, comes from a user named Heather Harp (@officialheatherharp).In her clip, she asks her boyfriend to explain how he ended up working at NASA without even knowing it.In Harp’s video, her boyfriend begins by explaining that he got a call about a job “working on airplanes”.with the Manipulator Analysis Graphics and Interactive Kinematics team.As it turns out, that team, commonly referred to as MAGIK, is actually a part of NASA.“I was like, ‘I don’t know what that is, but it sounds interesting,'” he said of the phone call.A few weeks later, he got a call saying he was being offered a job.

He accepted and immediately moved to Texas, where the job was based.“And what day did you find out that you were doing a different job than you thought you moved for?” Harp asks in the clip.“Oh, the day I started the job and was doing the orientation paperwork,” her boyfriend answers.In a follow-up video, Harp interrogated her boyfriend more about the situation.Harp’s boyfriend explains that his job offer simply listed his title “Mechanical Engineer I,” which he assumed meant he’d be working on airplanes.Also, he clarified that this situation happened a while ago, as he no longer works for NASA.Still, despite the original confusion, he must’ve liked the job a good bit — considering he stayed there for eight years