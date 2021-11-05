Happy Birthday, Emma Stone! (Saturday, November 6)

Emily Jean "Emma" Stone turns 33 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actress.

1.

She presented her parents with a PowerPoint, ‘Project Hollywood,’ to convince them to let her move to California as a teenager.

2.

Her natural hair color is blonde, but her staple red hair came about when director Judd Apatow suggested she dye it.

3.

Stone once played the tambourine with Prince at a party.

4.

She is a huge Spice Girls fan, and Baby Spice is her favorite member.

5.

Stone changed her name from “Emily” to “Emma” when "Emily" was already taken in the Screen Actors Guild.

