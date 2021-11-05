Woman claims she woke up to house filled with smoke because of TikTok hack

Woman claims she woke up to a house filled with smoke because of a TikTok hack.A woman on TikTok is warning others about a laundry hack after she awoke to find her house filled with smoke.The hack involves soaking small sponges in a mixture of fabric softener and water and then using it in place of a regular dryer sheet.The hack is being advertised as environmentally friendly .TikTok is known for great hacks but people should be careful.TikToker Hailee Clarke told her followers to avoid this laundry hack .This is the first time I've ever used [the hack], Clarke said.

"We were woken up this morning to the house filled with smoke'