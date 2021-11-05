Happy Birthday, Lorde! (Sunday, November 7th)

Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor turns 25 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the singer.

1.

She was offered her first record deal at the age of 13.

2.

She has sound-to-color synesthesia, a neurological condition where she sees certain colors when musical notes are played.

3.

Lorde’s stage name comes from her fascination with “royals and aristocracy.” .

4.

Her hit single, “Royals,” was inspired by Jay-Z and Kanye West’s album, ‘Watch the Throne.’.

5.

Lorde was the lead singer for Nirvana during their 2014 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

