This Day in History: Magic Johnson Announces He Has HIV (Sunday, November 7th)

This Day in History: , Magic Johnson Announces He Has HIV.

November 7, 1991.

Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson stunned the world by announcing his sudden retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson was one of the first sports stars to go public about his HIV-positive status.

Revered as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Johnson spent his entire 13-season NBA career with the Lakers.

He helped them to win five championships in the 1980s.

Today, Johnson is a successful businessman and prominent spokesman for AIDS awareness.

He serves as an example of how a variety of drug treatments have transformed AIDS into a manageable condition