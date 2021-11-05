Here's why Santa profile pictures are taking over TikTok

There's a new so-called cult on TikTok and it's all about ol' Kris Kringle."Join Santa cult this Christmas.

We are not toxic," the account @unfunny.memez.u.wont.laf captioned a video.To join the cult all you have to do is change your TikTok icon to the photo of Santa Claus in the video and follow anyone you see with the same avatar.Cult members are expected to keep their profile pics this way until Christmas day.People typically join TikTok cults to gain more followers and share their hobbies or interests.Many of them are ironic in nature and harmless fun.No matter what "cult" you're in on TikTok, just remember to have fun, be respectful and not take anything too seriously