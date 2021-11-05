Taylor Swift Releasing ‘All Too Well’ Short Film Starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink | THR News
Taylor Swift Releasing ‘All Too Well’ Short Film Starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink | THR News

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter is adding writer and director to her resume with the release of her short film to accompany the fan-favorite ‘Red’ track “All Too Well” starring O’Brien and Sink.