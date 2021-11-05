NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Wants Bitcoin for First Three Paychecks

On November 4, New York City's next mayor, Eric Adams, announced that he will take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin.

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor.

NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries!, Eric Adams, New York City Mayor-Elect, via Twitter.

NBC reports that on January 1, Adams, a former police officer, will take office as New York City's second Black mayor.

The 61-year-old Democrat defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa in the November 2 election.

After his victory was announced, Adams said he would be a practical and progressive mayor for America's largest city.

According to NBC, many states appear to be competing to attract Bitcoin miners and are welcoming the booming crypto industry.

NBC reports that recent data shows that New York, Kentucky, Georgia and Texas are all emerging as U.S. crypto hotspots.

Days before Adams made his announcement, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted that he too would take his first mayoral paycheck in crypto.

Adams and Suarez are competing to be named the first politician to take their paycheck in cryptocurrency.

