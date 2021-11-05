Pfizer says its experimental COVID-19 pill cuts hospitalization, death risk by 89%

Pfizer says its experimental pill for COVID-19 cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 90% in patients treated within three days of developing symptoms.
Pfizer says its experimental pill for COVID-19 cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 90% in patients treated within three days of developing symptoms.
Pfizer’s experimental pill to treat COVID-19 is almost 90% effective - that’s according to an interim analysis. The drug..
CNN’s John Berman speaks with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, as his company announced its experimental pill designed to fight..