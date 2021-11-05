Pfizer says its experimental pill reduces risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

Pfizer’s experimental pill to treat COVID-19 is almost 90% effective - that’s according to an interim analysis.
The drug company says its clinical trials were so successful, medical experts recommended stopping the studies early.
Pfizer’s experimental pill to treat COVID-19 is almost 90% effective - that’s according to an interim analysis.
The drug company says its clinical trials were so successful, medical experts recommended stopping the studies early.
Pfizer says its experimental pill for COVID-19 cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 90% in patients treated within..
CNN’s John Berman speaks with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, as his company announced its experimental pill designed to fight..